Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Flywire Trading Up 2.3 %

FLYW stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 437,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Flywire has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $351,729.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,699 shares of company stock worth $5,258,453. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

