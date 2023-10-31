Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $282,040.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,417 shares of company stock worth $77,393. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 86,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,561. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

