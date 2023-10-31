Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Financial Services
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.