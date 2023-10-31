Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

