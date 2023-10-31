Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

FRAF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 6,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

About Franklin Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

