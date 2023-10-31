Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %
FRAF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 6,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.54.
Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
