Frax 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.16 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $671.51 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

