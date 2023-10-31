Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 16,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.