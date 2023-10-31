Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.7-159.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.81 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.92.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 3,728,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,398. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,001 shares of company stock worth $38,388,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

