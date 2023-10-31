Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.11. 8,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,850. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.