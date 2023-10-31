FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %

FTAIO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 13,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

