Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Full Metal Minerals Stock Down 30.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1,093.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
