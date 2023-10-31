GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 242,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,190. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

