GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 242,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,190. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.