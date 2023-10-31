GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.60. 13,196,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,691,031. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

