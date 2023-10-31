Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

