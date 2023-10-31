Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.39-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.66 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.39-10.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. 1,477,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,281. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

