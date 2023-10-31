Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie Sells 2,500 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00.

Globe Life Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 258,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,129. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.