GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,899,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
