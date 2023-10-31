GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,899,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

