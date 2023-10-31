Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.76 billion.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.