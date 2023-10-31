Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.24

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 8599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Gray Television Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $638.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

