Greencoat Renewables PLC Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 60,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,359. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.19 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.03.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

