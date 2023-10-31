Greencoat Renewables PLC Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 60,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,359. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.19 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.03.
About Greencoat Renewables
