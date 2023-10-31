Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of GCBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 9,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

