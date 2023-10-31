Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,919. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.53 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

