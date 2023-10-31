Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 1.8 %
HWCPZ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,538. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.
