Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 1,755,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

