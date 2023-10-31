Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 1,170,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.