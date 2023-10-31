Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 167,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 19.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

