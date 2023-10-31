Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

HVT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 69,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

