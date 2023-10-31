Head-To-Head Contrast: MoneyHero (MNY) versus Its Rivals

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 673 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -14.78 MoneyHero Competitors $1.30 billion $32.17 million 48.61

MoneyHero’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MoneyHero has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -51.19% -64.42% -3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MoneyHero and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 846 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 110.82%. Given MoneyHero’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MoneyHero peers beat MoneyHero on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

