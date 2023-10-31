Head-To-Head Contrast: Toast (NYSE:TOST) versus Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toast and Optiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $3.32 billion 2.59 -$275.00 million ($0.73) -22.01 Optiva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Optiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

60.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Toast and Optiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -11.33% -34.23% -21.21% Optiva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toast and Optiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 11 9 0 2.38 Optiva 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 43.55%. Optiva has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 869.39%. Given Optiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Optiva is more favorable than Toast.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Optiva

(Get Free Report)

Optiva Inc. provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP. Its solutions include Optiva Charging Engine, a convergent charging solution that helps CSPs to monetize platform; Optiva Business Support System Platform, an end-to-end cloud native converged charging and billing solutions on the private and public cloud; Policy Control, a data monetization for real-time applications, such as video streaming, interactive gaming, and voice over LTE; and Optiva Wholesale Billing, a cloud-based solution that provides converged settlement and accurate interconnect billing. The company also offers Optiva Payment solutions that include various payment methods, including voucher and voucher less payment and top-up solutions; professional services, such as installation, integration, and training; and post-contract customer support services. Optiva Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

