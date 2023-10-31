HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HeartBeam Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of BEATW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 3,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
HeartBeam Company Profile
