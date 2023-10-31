Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $170.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.11), with a volume of 33550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.11).

Henry Boot Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.33, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.