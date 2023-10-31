Hermez Network Price Tops $4.64 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00013446 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $169.66 million and $6,417.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.63439858 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,972.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

