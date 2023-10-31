holoride Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.92 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $182,566.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.29 or 0.05251948 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01314429 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $206,255.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.