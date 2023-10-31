Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $127.67 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Horizen has a market capitalization of $127.67 million and $6.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00025821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00081670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,290,638 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

