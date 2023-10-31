Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 1,236,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

