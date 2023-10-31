HSBC Holdings plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

HSBC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. HSBC has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $10,465,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.73) to GBX 825 ($10.04) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.21) to GBX 722 ($8.79) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.13.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

