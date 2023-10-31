Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,036 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $56,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $27.65 on Tuesday, hitting $255.68. The stock had a trading volume of 562,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,798. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hubbell

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

