IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $3.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

