ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $215.47 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. ICON has a total market cap of $215.47 million and $50.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 970,715,497 coins and its circulating supply is 970,715,575 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 970,675,263.335216 with 970,675,717.5696455 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23448127 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $33,362,768.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

