Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel Purchases 2,100 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Independent Bank Stock Down 0.0 %
Independent Bank stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 165,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
