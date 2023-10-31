Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel Purchases 2,100 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 165,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.