Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading Down 5.6%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 9,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 9,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,954,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $23,101,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

