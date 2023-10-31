InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) versus DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A DCC 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and DCC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.70%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than DCC.

Risk & Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and DCC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 1.07 -$40.67 million ($0.31) -17.52 DCC $26.77 billion 0.19 $402.60 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than InnovAge.

Summary

DCC beats InnovAge on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

