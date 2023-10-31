Insider Buying: Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) CFO Purchases 582 Shares of Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bank First Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $820.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank First Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank First during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 324.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank First by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.