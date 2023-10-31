Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 8,965,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,232,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.