Insider Selling: Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) CEO Sells 50,012 Shares of Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 350,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

