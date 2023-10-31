Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32.

On Monday, September 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total value of $1,614,164.67.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.70, for a total value of $1,728,137.70.

On Monday, September 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Friday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $1,548,236.67.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45.

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $180.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,214. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

