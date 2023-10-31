Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells 1,407 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) insider Jama Pitman sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $16,912.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,361.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,446. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $945.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

