Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $147.16. 647,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.74. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.42.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.
View Our Latest Report on INSP
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
