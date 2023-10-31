Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $147.16. 647,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.74. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

