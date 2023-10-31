International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in October

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:IGT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 1,768,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,593. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

