Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $29.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00011341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,578,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,696,952 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

