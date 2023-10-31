Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00011316 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $28.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,578,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,697,206 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

